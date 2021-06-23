Kerala Explosives Haul: Police Recover SDPI-branded Uniforms & Hats From Padam Forest Area

Nearly after a week of Republic's exclusive intel report regarding alleged Popular Front of India's (PFI) activities in Padam forest of Kerala, further investigation has hinted upon Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of using the same ground for their training activities as uniforms, hats, and tracksuits barring the SDPI logo were found from the forest area. The investigative team unearthed these from deep inside the Padam forest which is the same area from where PFI's training was uncovered.

In the intel reports it was found that 150 acres of land allegedly encroached while Shah memorial ground of Padam forest being allegedly used for martial arts training. The latest reports also suggest that SDPI activist MK Jamal may have his hand on this. With the terror angle beginning to seem more plausible, the question is will National Investigation Agency (NIA) expand the investigation.

Explosives Haul Case: Republic accesses Kerala ATS report

Last week, Republic Media Network had learned that the Padam forest was allegedly being used by the PFI cadres to impart training on weapons and bomb-making. As per the report by Kerala ATS, the Padam forest area was not only being used as a training ground but was earlier used for the recent Unity March of PFI. Security and intelligence agencies had also informed that radical extremist group Popular Front of India was allegedly operating some clandestine training camps in Pathanapuram and the explosives were part of the logistics of the camp.

As per the report by Kerala ATS, the Padam forest area was not only being used as a training ground but was earlier used for the recent Unity March of PFI. "Some forest officials suspected to be PFI sympathizers delayed the deployment of forest fire-watchers in Padam area till February 16, whereas the deployment of fire-watchers in rest of Kerala has started from January 1," it added. The report also detailed the suspicious activities, which were noticed around the PFI training camp in Padam forest of Kollam.

Explosives seized from Kerala forest linked to PFI 'training Camp': Officials

Officials of the state forest department had conducted a raid in the Kollam district on June 14 that led to the recovery of two gelatin sticks, four detonators, batteries, some wires and adhesive substances the next day. The searches were carried out by the department in the cashew plantations that are under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation at Pathanapuram in the district.