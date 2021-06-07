Kerala Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till June 16; Complete Lockdown On Weekend

Amid a constant rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government on Monday extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions till June 16. A complete lockdown will be observed across the state during the weekend on June 12 and 13. During the lockdown period, stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function, the Chief Minister’s Office informed.

Kerala registered 14,672 fresh coronavirus cases and 227 related deaths on Sunday taking the total caseload in the state to 26.03 lakh and the toll to 9,946. Health Minister Veena George noted that 1,02,792 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 14.27 per cent. Till now 2.05 crore samples have been tested.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases today at 2,126, followed by Ernakulam with 1,807 and Malappuram with 1,687. Currently, 1,60,653 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the state. As many as 21,429 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of those cured to 24.62 lakh.

Kerala's COVID stimulus package

The state government has announced a Rs 20,000 crore COVID-19 stimulus package during the first part of the budget session in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed the authorities to ensure that all those above the age of 40 years in the State are vaccinated by July 15.

"There are 50 lakh people, above the age of 45, yet to receive the vaccine in the State. We will get 38 lakh doses this month. The Chief Minister has directed to get all above the age of 40 vaccinated by July 15," a release issued by the CMO said.

The State government has also decided to include the mentally challenged in the priority list for vaccination. The government has also decided to administer the second dose of the Covishield vaccine, within a gap of four to six weeks, to those who are bound to travel to foreign countries.