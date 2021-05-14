Kerala Extends Lockdown Till May 23 To Curb COVID Spread; Triple Lockdown In Few Districts

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government on Friday stated that the total lockdown announced from May 8 to May 16 earlier, will now be extended till May 23 in order to contain the massive spread of the virus. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts. The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.

Triple lockdown

"Triple lockdown will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is high", said CM Vijayan

'Vaccination to start from May 17 for 18-44 age group': CM Vijayan

CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaking about the COVID vaccination in the state stated that, "As per Centre's direction, the second dose of COVISHIELD will be given only to those who have completed 84 days after the first dose. The second dose of COVAXIN should be taken 4-6 weeks after the first dose. The registration for the 18-44 age group will be starting from tomorrow (May 15) and vaccination drive will be starting from Monday (May 17).''

COVID situation in Kerala

Kerala CM stated that on Friday, 34,694 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. 93 deaths occurred, taking the death toll to 6243. With 31,319 new recoveries, the total recoveries in the state rose to 16,36,790. A total of 1,31,375 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Over 1000 Healthcare Workers Test COVID Positive in Kerala

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association informed on Monday that over 1000 healthcare workers have been tested COVID positive in the last 10 days in the state.

"The number of COVID cases is increasing day by day in the state at an alarming rate. About 4.5 lakh patients are currently under treatment in the state. More and more health care workers are turning into patients. Over the last 10 days, more than 1000 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus, " General Secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association Dr. T N Suresh told ANI.

