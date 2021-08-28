Kerala Extends Night Curfew From August 30; CM Hopes To Attain Herd Immunity In State Soon

With a motive to contain the spread of the lethal COVID virus, the Kerala government on Saturday declared that the state will be imposing a night curfew starting on August 30, from 10 pm to 6 am. Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan, while confirming the same, informed that the lockdown on Sundays will continue to be imposed until further orders are passed by the administration.

Addressing a virtual presser the Kerala CM said, "Since the relaxations in lockdown were given, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases. It was further aggravated by rush during Onam celebrations." The state, since July 27 when restrictions were relaxed for a few days, has been registering close to 20,000 cases on a regular basis.

Kerala CM hopes to soon attain herd immunity in the state

Vijayan added that the government had anticipated the same and that it has enhanced treatment facilities including the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the state. "Vaccination is happening at a brisk pace. We hope to attain herd immunity at the earliest," Chief Minister Vijayan said.

According to the Kerala CM, the number of people 'not infected' with the virus is still high. "That is the reason for cases increasing. As per the seroprevalence study reports, 44.4% of people in the state have been infected," said Vijayan.

Kerala is the fastest vaccinating state in the country: Pinarayi Vijayan

Further talking about the swift pace of COVID vaccination in the state, Vijayan claimed, "In proportion to the population, Kerala is the fastest vaccinating state in the country. We have managed to administer up to 5 lakh doses in a single day. The death rate is still under control, however, there is a proportionate increase as per the number of cases."

COVID situation in Kerala

Notably, Kerala on average had been reporting nearly 13,500 and 19,500 daily cases during the months of July and August, respectively. The state accounted for 50% of India's cumulative caseload over the month of August. However, the situation worsened when the state, on Saturday, with 31,265 fresh infections, registered approximately 70% of the country's total 46,759 infections.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Kerala recorded over 30,000 daily cases. There are a total of 2,04,896 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, with 153 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state's COVID death toll mounted to 20,466. The state also witnessed 21,468 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

