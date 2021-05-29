Kerala Extends Ongoing COVID-induced Lockdown Till June 9 Despite Decline In Fresh Cases

With an aim to control the spread of COVID-19 in state, Kerala Government has announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown till June 9. Kerala is following the footsteps of several other states in India that has announced an extension despite reporting a lower number of fresh cases. On Friday, the state recorded 22,318 fresh infections against Thursday's 24,48,554 COVID-19 infections, taking the caseload to 24.40 lakh.

Yesterday, the state government had announced a major relief for international travelers by saying that the state will issue COVID vaccination certificates with passport numbers to those people who want to go abroad for jobs or studies and need them for travel clearance. Observing that many countries have mandated the requirement of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate, Kerala government made this decision. The CoWIN portal, through which Indian citizens are required to register themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, asks for ID proof during the registration and the same details are printed on the vaccination certificate. However, the passport number does not reflect in vaccination certificate. From now on, it will get easier for citizens to travel abroad.

