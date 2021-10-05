Kerala: Fake Antique Scam Stirs Debate In State Assembly; CM Vijayan Defends Former DGP

The second day of the third session of the 15th Kerala Legislative assembly witnessed heated debate after the opposition had moved an adjournment motion in the assembly over the issue of Fake Antique collector Monson Mavunkal. Denying the need for an adjournment motion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave full coverage to the top police authorities under him. The proximity of the accused with former DGP Loknath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham had courted big debate in the state since the arrest of Monson Mavunkal on September 26. " Prima Facie, I do not see any fault with the police officials whose names were raised for alleged proximity with Mavunkal." the Chief Minister stated in the assembly and substantiated his claim by stating that it was Behera himself who had ordered an intelligence probe against the conman. "On February 5, 2020, the DGP had sent a letter to the enforcement directorate about the dubious activities of Mavunkal," Vijayan, read out in the assembly.

Thrikkakara Congress MLA PT Thomas in response to the chief minister's defence laid out the chronology of events where he stated that since May 2019, the police had received intelligence inputs about the conman. Despite the inputs, subsequently, DGP in June 2019 asked the police force to provide protection to the assets of Mavunkal in Cherthala and Kaloor. Adding chorus to the opposition voice, the Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan added that the action of police added more credibility to continue with the con and many celebrities and politicians fell for his trap.

Embarrassment for Congress as the image of KPCC President with the accused surface on social media

The ailing grand old party in the state, which is hoping on a semi cadre revival under its new president K Sudhakaran, faced a setback after pictures of the Party president with Mavunkal surfaced on social media. Sudhakaran was quick to admit that he had indeed visited Mavunkal as a patient for his cosmetic clinic and denied any stake in his dubious business. Taking a cue of this, the Chief Minister in the floor of the house chided that those who visited Mavunkal as an accomplice of his business will also be brought to books. "Not just the floor of the house, but people of Kerala are aware which all prominent personality was present with Mavunkal," Pinarayi Vijayan commented.

CM defends former DGP Behra

"Behera had asked the Intelligence ADGP to investigate Mavunkal's dealings on June 13, 2019, after his visit. Subsequently, ADGP submitted a preliminary report on November 25. Further details were provided on January 1, 2020. From the records I have, all this was duly done," the Chief inister said. He later blamed the enforcement directorate over laxity in taking up the matter for investigation despite the letter provided by the former top cop. "The ED has not initiated any probe," Vijayan said in a bid to put the blame on the central agency.

Police beatbox puts Govt in soup

What made Chief Minister uncomfortable was the question raised by the leader of the opposition on the reason for installing a police beatbox at Mavunkal's residence. The beatbox is a register to record police patrol in the area. "The fake antiquities were provided round the clock protection by the Kerala Police Force," thundered Satheeshan. Deflecting the allegation, Chief Minister however stated action will be taken against all police officials if any lapses were found by the investigation team.

Fake antique controversy

For 9 years, Monson Mavunkal, who projected himself as a motivational speaker, cosmetologist, art promoter, antique collector and youtube star crafted an elaborate con and built his empire of deception around himself. Every credential about him-- Medical doctor, antique collector, world peace promoter, premium car collector-- turned out to be fake, including his hefty bodyguards who brandished toy guns, after he was arrested on September 26 by the Kerala Police Crime Branch. In these 9 years, he built an influential circle which included top cops, celebrities, politicians and crafted a very dramatic heist and rolled money which he obtained through the con act. A case was registered at the Pandalam police station on August 5, 2020, against Monson after a complaint was lodged by an individual named Rajendran Pillai. The case was kept on the back burner for about six months as then DGP had brought in an order that all cheating cases above 5 crores should be probed by the State crime branch. A petition was moved in the high court on December 2020 and a favourable verdict directing crime branch investigation was ordered by the Kerala High Court in February 2021.