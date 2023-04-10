Last Updated:

Kerala: Female Tiger Cub Strays Into Village, Caught

A one-and-a-half-year old female tiger cub, that had strayed into human habitations in a village in Wayanad district, was captured on Monday, Forest officials said here.

Press Trust Of India
A cage was set up in Thovarimala under the Meppadi forest range to capture the tiger following the villagers' complaint about its presence in human-inhabited areas.

The animal walked into the cage on Monday morning, they said.

The tiger cub will be examined by a team of veterinary experts, and further steps will be taken as per protocol, the officials said.

