Kerala Fire & Rescue Service Trains PFI & SDPI Members; BJP, Cong Slam Govt Over Incident

A major controversy is breaking out in Kerala after the state's fire force officials reportedly gave training to workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Photos of an event held by the group in Ernakulam district are now doing rounds on social media, with the opposition leaders raising questions on the same. The PFI is a fundamentalist outfit that is suspected to play role in several political and religious stirs including the recent Karnataka hijab row.

In a key event, Kerala fire force officials were seen giving training to the workers of PFI, whose political wing is the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran became the first to shed light on the development as he took to his Twitter handle to share photos from the event. Commenting on the same, Surendran slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the state services were giving training to the ‘radical Islamic outfit’.

“Kerala Fire & Rescue Service gave training to the members of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India. PFI and SDPI are involved in several terrorist activities. The Pinarayi Vijayan government is giving a red carpet for these Jihadi forces,” Surendran tweeted sharing photos of the event. He also tagged union home minister Amit Shah in the post.

Kerala Fire & Rescue Service gave training to the members of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India. PFI and SDPI are involved in several terrorist activities. The @vijayanpinarayi govt is giving a red carpet for these Jihadi forces.@AmitShah ji. pic.twitter.com/LiKxAZQNO7 — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) March 31, 2022

Kerala LoP slams CPI(M) for appeasement of 'majority and minority extremists'

Kerala’s leader of opposition VD Satheesan also came forward demanding a probe into the incident involving the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services officers. Reacting to the incident, VD Satheesan on Saturday alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was in plans to appease the majority and minority extremists with such actions. Calling it a ‘serious issue’, Satheesan said that the matter must be investigated. Slamming the CM, the Congress leader said, “Pinarayi Vijayan’s practice of social engineering is religiously motivated”.

After the photos from the event went viral online, the Kerala government called on the DGP of the fire force B Sandhya to submit a report on the incident. The officials involved have since claimed that they were invited to a cultural fest of the PFI. The officers added that they gave tips on rescue efforts when some workers of the organisation sought the same. Earlier last month, a civil police officer in Kerala’s Idukki district was dismissed from service for leaking information from the police database to SDPI leaders.

Image: TWITTER/@surendranbjp