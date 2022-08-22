Kerala Fishermen Continue Protests Against Vizhinjam Port; Press For A 'scientific Study'

Several local fishermen along with priests from the Latin Catholic Church staged a protest in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in a bid to express their opposition against the Vizhinjam International Sea Port project which has raised concerns regarding the livelihood of the fishermen living in the coastal areas.

According to the latest reports, the protesting fishermen have laid down a seven-point charter of demands concerning various livelihood issues including a scientific study of the coastal areas. While the fishermen have claimed that no compensation has been provided by the government, the priests of the Latin Catholic Church have clarified that they are not against the construction of the port, but want a scientific study to be done before commencing the project.

They also demanded that the government ensure that the port will not affect the lives of the people in the coastal areas.

As per the present ground situation, about 5,000 fishermen both from land as well from across the sea gathered on the coast in Thiruvananthapuram. Many came on their boats to stage the protest. Also, police forces were deployed to handle the situation but no certain actions were taken again the protesters. Instead, the police allowed the protestors to enter the protected construction area.

Notably, led by the priests of the Latin Archdiocese, several local fishermen including women of the coastal community members have been protesting over the past several days against the construction of the upcoming Vizhijam port in Kerala. The protestors have claimed that the unscientific construction of the port will lead to increased coastal erosion in the district.

State government open for talks with protesting Kerala fishermen

Amid the ongoing protests, Kerala Fisheries Minister V Abdurahman also spoke to the media and said that the protestors were invited for talks, but they did not respond. Furthermore, he also that the state government will do anything to harm the interests of the fishermen community.

On the other hand, in order to pacify the protestors stated that steps have been taken for constructing flats to rehabilitate those people who lost their homes due to sea incidents.

