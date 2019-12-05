The Debate
Kerala Fishermen Join Bravehearts Of Indian Navy For Navy Day Celebrations

Kerala fishermen who are part of the Revive Vellayani project joined hands with the Indian Navy on Navy Day

Revive Vellayani Project undertaken by the Swasti Foundation in Kerala, along with the state and local administration launched its second phase on the 48th Navy day. On the occasion, fishermen of Kerala who are a part of the project joined hands with the Indian Navy who have pledged to associate with the activities of the project. Speaking to the media, State Commander of Kochi, Commodore G Prakash said that the Indian Navy will contribute to the project through hydrography, and will provide support services in Kochin, to restore Vellayani. 

