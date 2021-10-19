As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, the number of deaths caused by flash floods and landslides have reached 35. Landslides have claimed maximum lives compared to any other rain-related accidents. People have been moved from the flood-affected regions and helpline centres have now been opened by the state government.

According to the ground report by Republic TV Network reporters, the roads in most parts of the Kottayam district is now waterlogged. People have been moved to various temporary camps formed in schools, temples etc. Major water bodies in Alappuzha is now overflowing with water levels touching houses. The Pampa River has swelled up at upper Kuttanadu and people who live by the region have been displaced. People are using catamarans for evacuating households.

Kerala rains district-level helpline numbers

Thiruvananthapuram: 9446021290

Kollam: 9447453040

Pathanamthitta: 9495734107

Kottayam: 9446430657

Alappuzha: 9497787894

Ernakulam: 9446518181

Thrissur: 9383473242

Palakkad: 9383471457

Malappuram: 9846820304

Kozhikode: 8547802323

Idukki: 9447232202

Wayanad: 7012568399

Kannur: 9447577519

Kasaragode: 8921995435

State level control centre: 9447210314

Kerala floods claim 35 lives

In Kerala, where heavy rains have claimed 35 lives till Tuesday, water levels are rising in the catchment areas. Landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the hilly portions of Kerala's Kottayam and Idukki districts claimed many lives on Saturday. A red alert was issued in respect of 10 dams in Kerala, two shutters of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta were opened and pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has been put on hold for now. Personnel from the state's three armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have been pushed into action for rescue and restoration efforts.

Heavy rain also occurred in numerous areas of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, flooding the Thirparappu waterfalls. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the severe stretch of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will likely decrease today.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered his sympathies for the flood-related deaths in Kerala, stating that the state and central governments are doing all possible efforts to provide relief and assistance to the affected people. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences for the deaths caused by torrential rains and landslides in Kerala. He also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the state's circumstances. In response to the Kerala floods, PM Modi stated that officials are working on the ground to assist people who have been hurt or harmed.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD