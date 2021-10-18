Kerala Floods: Dalai Lama Writes To CM Vijayan, Offers Financial Aid For Relief Efforts

The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed his condolences for the loss of life and property in Kerala as a result of severe rains and landslides and offered financial aid for the state's relief and rescue efforts. He believed that the state government and other concerned authorities are working hard to assist people in need, and that relief efforts are well underway.

The Tibetan spiritual leader stated in a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, "I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones and to all affected by the devastation."

"I understand that the state government and concerned authorities are making every effort to provide help to those in need and that relief efforts are well underway. As a token of my sympathy, I would like to make a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards the rescue and relief efforts," he wrote.

VP Naidu Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives in Kerala Floods

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered his sympathies for the flood-related deaths in Kerala, stating that the state and central governments are doing all possible efforts to provide relief and assistance to the affected people.

VP Naidu wrote on Twitter, "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to floods in Kerala. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the safety of those affected by floods. I am sure, the State & Central governments are doing their best to provide relief & succour to the affected people."

Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to floods in Kerala. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the safety of those affected by floods.I am sure, the State & Central governments are doing their best to provide relief & succour to the affected people. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 18, 2021

Kerala Floods

As of this morning, the mortality toll from torrential rains had risen to 23. Landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the hilly portions of the Kottayam and Idukki districts resulted in casualties on Saturday. Personnel from the state's three armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have been pushed into action for rescue and restoration efforts. Heavy rain also occurred in numerous areas of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, flooding the Thirparappu waterfalls. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the severe stretch of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will likely decrease today.

(With inputs from Agency)

Image: PTI