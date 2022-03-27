Kerala FM Urges Centre To Correct Its Internal Policies, Cites Sri Lankan Crisis

Citing Sri Lanka's economic crisis, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Sunday asked the central government to correct its policies. He said that the Central government should change its policies and added that states must be given Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation and additional grants. Speaking to ANI, Balagopal said, “the Central government should look into the financial crisis of Sri Lanka which is happening due to internal policies. The Indian government is also following the same and should correct its policies. States should be given GST compensation and additional grants.”

The finance minister also expressed his thoughts on the price hike issue. “The price hike is a basic issue which we would be going to face in a big way. The cost of administration and cost of living will be increasing in every sphere, which will get very difficult for the state,” said Balagopal.

Sri Lanka's economy hits rock bottom, India promises all support

A substantial economic crisis is disrupting life in Sri Lanka. Commercial banks are unable to borrow dollars to fund imports of essentials such as food, fuel, and life-saving pharmaceuticals, as the island country's foreign reserves have reached rock bottom. Hundreds of Sri Lankans have fled to India to escape the country's crisis. On the other hand, India and China have pledged to help President GotabayaRajapaksa get out of this unique crisis.

Impact of the pandemic on tourism sector a major cause of the crisis

When the COVID-19 outbreak struck, Sri Lanka was in the midst of a serious economic crisis, with remittances from foreign workers plummeting, damaging the valuable tourism industry which is a significant source of funds for the economy. The government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency. Food prices rose 25% last month as a result of the shortages, with overall inflation reaching 17.5 per cent, a new monthly high for the sixth time. Sri Lanka is also experiencing five-hour rolling blackouts due to thermal generators running out of fuel. Since late last year, three international rating agencies have downgraded the island, citing concerns that it may be unable to service its $51 billion debt.

