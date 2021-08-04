Kerala Follows ICMR And WHO Guidelines To Record COVID-19 Deaths: State Health Minister

Speaking on the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the state has been following the guidelines of ICMR and WHO to report covid deaths. She made her statement while speaking in the State Assembly on Wednesday in response to the allegations of inconsistency in estimating the COVID deaths in the state.

According to her statement, a total of 13,325 fatalities have been recorded till June 15, 2021. RT-PCR testing is mandated to record COVID-19 deaths, and it is totally up to the doctor who will ascertain whether the death is due to COVID-19 or not. Since June 15, the death count is being reported in a decentralised manner from each district, and all the data is uploaded to the state covid list after being examined by the health officials. The list of COVID-19 death is already available with every district health office and will be provided to the hospitals in each panchayat from where people can check the list. Also, committees have been performed to monitor the situation in the state.

George added that the severity of the pandemic has been decreasing in the state, leading to a decrease in hospital and ICU occupancy.

COVID-19 in Kerala

During the Question Hour session in the State Assembly on Wednesday, several questions have been raised regarding the handling of the COVID-19 situation in Kerala.

According to the latest updates, Kerala recorded 23,676 new coronavirus cases and 148 deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases now stands at 34,49,149.

Image Credits: PTI