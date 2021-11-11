Kerala Food Unions Demand LPG Price Hike Rollback; Warn Of March To Parliament If Ignored

Censuring the decision of oil marketing companies to increase the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, members of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) and All Kerala Caterers Association (AKCA) on Wednesday staged protests in Kochi.

KHRA State General Secretary G Jayapal rued on the striking hike in the price of the fuel gas. He demanded that petroleum products be included under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab.

"We are demanding that petroleum products be included in the GST and that this unjust price hike on LPG be withdrawn. Recently, the price of LPG was hiked by Rs 266 in one go. In the last one year, it has increased by more than Rs 1,000," Jayapal said.

He further lamented that the catering industry in the state has been facing a major setback for the past two years.

Citing LPG as "unaffordable", the KHRA State General Secretary bewailed that a single hotel uses three LPG cylinders in a day.

KHRA Gen Secy warns of marching towards parliament if demands not met

Jayapal stated that the government has failed to take any steps despite several requests to waive off GST from the necessary commodities. He warned of marching towards Parliament with the entire organisation associated with the food industry in the country if their demands were not met.

"We have very limited options. Either we have to hike the price of food or close the shop. We demand the government should immediately roll back the LPG price hike and include petroleum price in GST. The strike will continue until the demands are met," Jayapal added.

Cost of commercial cylinders hiked by Rs 266

Oil marketing companies have increased the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 266 from November 1 onwards. 19 kg of Commercial cylinders in Delhi which earlier used to cost Rs 1,734, now cost Rs 2000.50. However, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Earlier on October 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders were increased. In Delhi, the price was increased from Rs 1,693 to Rs 1,734. In Mumbai, it was increased to Rs 1,685.00, In Kolkata, the increase was 1805.50, and in Chennai Rs 1,867.50. The state-owned oil companies also increased the rates of non-subsidised LPG gas cylinders last month.

TMC protests LPG price hike

Meanwhile, on Monday, November 8, Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a protest march in West Bengal's Siliguri over rising prices of LPG. The agitators were seen carrying out bullock cart protests against increasing prices of fuel and LPG cylinders. A group of women protesters raised slogans regarding the price hike of LPG cylinders. The Centre had on November 3 announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from November 4.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, PTI