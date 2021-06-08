Kerala Girl Of 5th Class Writes To CJI, Lauds SC For Saving Lives In Fight With COVID-19

Amid debate whether the Centre's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years was triggered by the Supreme Court's recent remarks on the jab policy, a class Vth student of Kerala, Lidwina Joseph, has written to Chief Justice N V Ramana lauding the top court for its effective intervention and saving lives in the fight against pandemic.

Joseph, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thrissur, also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, lion capital and smiling portrait of father of the nation.

“I was much worried about the deaths in Delhi and other parts of the country due to Corona. From the newspaper I understood that your honourable court has intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in the fight against Covid-19.

“I am happy and feel proud that your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and the death rate in our country especially in Delhi. I thank you, your Honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy..,” Joseph wrote to CJI Ramana towards the end of May when Delhiites were facing tough times due to the deadly second corona wave.

The lucky girl got Chief Justice of India's response and best wishes as well for her “beautiful letter” and “heart-warming illustration of a judge at work” in her drawing accompanying the letter.

“I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work. I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic.

“I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation building,” the CJI wrote back wishing the best and all round success to the little girl.

Supreme Court's order to the Central

The Apex Court had earlier issued a set of directives where it asked about the Centre's spending on vaccine procurement and other essential medicines. The court sought complete data on the purchase history of all the COVID-19 vaccines, along with the data on the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated with one dose and both doses, as against eligible persons in the first three phases of the vaccination drive. Supreme Court also asked the Government to produce an outline of how it plans to vaccinate the remaining population along with the steps taken by the administration to fight Mucormycosis.

India records less than one lakh cases

India in the last 24 hours reported 86,498 cases with 2,123 deaths and 1,82,282 recoveries. The country is presently standing on a total caseload of 2.9 crores with 13,03,702 active cases amounting to an infection rate of 4.50%. The death rate has reduced to 1.21% with a total of 3,51,309 deaths reported. The Medical Fraternity of the country has successfully taken the recovery rate to 94.29% with a total of 2,73,41,462 patients discharged.

