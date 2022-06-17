Minister of State for External Affairs V. Murleedharan slammed allegations levelled by Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and stated that CM Vijayan's first term was like an 'Underworld Mafia' and further questioned the Chief Minister on why is he afraid of the investigation agencies. MoS Murleedharan also informed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has given permission for an investigation into the role of a foreign angle in the case.

The Chief Minister should explain what was his role in the Gold smuggling case and why is he attempting to stall the work of the investigating agencies.

"When one looks at the allegations levelled by the lady who is accused in the case, one comes to a conclusion that the first edition of the Pinarayi government was an underworld mafia. Nothing less than that. We are demanding instead of running away from allegations, CM need to explain to the people what exactly was his role? Why he is frightened? Why is he trying to stop the investigation by the CBI? Why is he putting a separate enquiry against the Enforcement Directorate? A case against ED. All this suggests he is frightened and wants to create roadblocks in front of the investigating agencies."

Murleedharan also informed that as there was an allegation of involvement of a foreign person in the gold smuggling case the MEA has permitted a probe to be conducted with a foreign angle in mind.

Calls between Vigilance ADGP and CM's alleged mediator accessed

On June 16, Republic TV accessed the call records between Shaju Kiran, the alleged mediator acting on behalf of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Vigilance ADGP Ajith Kumar and another cop, Vijay Sakhare. The call records show Kiran had contacted Vigilance ADGP Ajith Kumar seven times on June 8.

Swapna Suresh had earlier claimed that ADGP Kumar had contacted Shaju Kiran to convince her to settle the issue with CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Post her allegation, Vigilance ADGP Ajith Kumar was transferred and has not been given any post yet.

Swapna Suresh alleges 'Currency Bag went to UAE for CM'

As per the affidavit filed by the prime accused in the case Swapna Suresh, a bag filled with gold was sent to the UAE during the CM's visit to the country in 2016. This was after CM Vijayan's Secretary claimed certain 'emergency requirement' has been left behind.

"On bringing the parcel to the Consulate as like our normal procedures, Sarith brought it to the Consulate General and scanned it and he had seen currency in the parcel along with some spices kind of images through the Consulate scanning machine. He immediately reported it confidently to me but as we were new to the organisation, we could not do anything about this," Swapna Suresh claimed.

