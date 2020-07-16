Kerala Gold Smuggling: 116 Calls Between Swapna Suresh And UAE Diplomat, Details Accessed

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling probe, Republic TV on Thursday, has accessed call details between key accused Swapna Suresh and acting in-charge of UAE consulate in India - Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili - who has now reportedly fled India. Sources report that Rashid had spoken to Suresh 117 times, while 3-4 calls were made by Rashid to the other accused Sarith Nair in July 3. Moreover, 20 calls were made by Rashid on the day the diplomatic baggage was seized by Kerala customs, report sources.

Kerala gold smuggling probe: UAE attache flees India after Swapna Suresh confirms contact

UAE's acting-Consulate general flees India

Earlier in the day, Rashid had reportedly fled from the country on Thursday, after he was named by key accused Swapna Suresh for directing her to contact the Customs department about the delay in consignment. Suresh has reportedly mentioned in her bail petition that she had contacted the Asst Commissioner of Customs with regard to the release of the diplomatic baggage on the behest of Rashid. Suresh - a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office and her co-accused Sandeep Nair are currently in NIA custody till July 21.

Kerala gold smuggling: Chief Secy to probe link between accused & CMO, CM assures action

Arrests in gold smuggling case

Earlier in the day, the Kerala Customs department had arrested two more persons - Muhammad Anwar TM (a resident from Manjeri town in Kerala) and Saidalavi E (a resident from Vengara town in Kerala) in connection with the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is in charge of the probe now, has confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair. Moreover, various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case.

Kerala Gold Smuggling racket: Two more arrested after NIA access connecting documents

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with him is under probe. Police has submitted a report to the NIA, highlighting that over 100 kgs of gold have been smuggled in and out of India along with Rs 1000 crore of hawala transactions in the past one year with Koduvally area of Kozhikode district as the 'hub of smuggling'.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing on Sachin Pilot's plea