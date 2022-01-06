Last Updated:

Kerala Gold Smuggling Accused Sivasankar Returns As Principal Secy Sports & Youth Welfare

M Sivasankar, Former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, has been appointed by the government as Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare.

Written By
Aswin Nandakumar
Kerala

Image: PTI


Gold smuggling case accused IAS officer M Sivasankar has been reinstated as the Principal Secretary in Sports and Youth Welfare. M Sivasankar was the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister.

Sivasankar returned to service on Thursday after a one-and-a-half-year suspension. He met the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat and was given the new appointment by the afternoon.

Sivasankar's return to service comes after his suspension was lifted by the government a day earlier. In the government, V Abdurahman is in charge of sports and youth welfare.

Sivasankar was suspended by the government in July 2020 after his links with the accused in the gold smuggling case came to light. He was soon arrested by customs, was also jailed for 98 days.

The panel, chaired by the chief secretary, recommended that the sentence be lifted one year after coming into effect.

This recommendation was approved by the Chief Minister. The committee recommended that there were no new cases and that returning to service would not affect the current case investigation.

