Kerala Gold Smuggling Accused Swapna Suresh Granted Bail By HC; To Walk Free After 1 Year

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Swapna Suresh and 7 other accused in the gold smuggling case registered by the NIA. Suresh has been behind bars since July 12, 2020, when she was arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru. Apart from her, the appeals of Mohammed Shafi P, Jalal AM, Rabins Hameed, Ramees KT, Sharafudeen KT, Mohammad Ali and Sarith PS against the special NIA court's order rejecting their bail pleas were also allowed by the division bench comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran.

Earlier on October 8, the Kerala HC quashed Suresh's detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA). Even as she was incarcerated, the Customs department had slapped the stringent COFESOSA on her in October 2020. This law allows a person to be kept in preventive custody for up to one year without trial. In its order, the bench held that the evidence was not sufficient to warrant her detention under this stringent law. Currently lodged at the Women's Prison and Correctional Home, Attakulangara, Suresh is expected to walk free having secured bail in all other cases.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | Kerala High Court grants bail to prime accused Swapna Suresh in the case registered by NIA under UAPA. Bail granted to her on a Rs 25 Lakhs bail bond and 2 solvent sureties. pic.twitter.com/dslNMH5ozw — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan were also arrested in this case. In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Various sections of the UAPA were invoked against the accused persons. Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway.