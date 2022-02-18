Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, recently secured a job as the Director of Corporate Social Responsibility in a charitable organization reportedly chaired by a BJP leader. Palakkad-based High Range Rural Development Society works for the welfare of tribal communities.

Its chairman is said to be S Krishnakumar, an IAS officer turned politician who had served as a Union minister in multiple Congress regimes prior to joining BJP in 2019. Moreover, the NGO's vice president KG Venugopal is associated with RSS and its project director contested an election as an NDA candidate from Idukki.

The Congress and the Left parties have accused the RSS of employing a gold scam accused as a 'fund collector' in its NGO.

Responding to the allegations, Swapna Suresh, who was arrested in July 2020 in the smuggling scandal, told Republic TV that the organization had granted her the job based on her capabilities, adding that she had no idea about its political links.

"I do not believe in that allegation. This is my daily bread. The NGO extended a helping hand by giving me an opportunity but I earned the role with my strength and my previous contributions towards women empowerment. I have no clue whether the organization is associated with the RSS," she told Republic TV on Friday.

Stating that she was employed through a reference by one of her close friends, Swapna said her right to earn a living should not be politicized. "A single mother can be employed to feed her children. It is only employment through the reference of my friend Anil. I felt that the NGO has seen me as a worthy candidate. I do not understand why people are levelling false allegations and trying to ruin my life. I should be given the right to earn a living for my children," she said.

'Accused of RSS links as I spoke against M Sivasankar', says Swapna

When asked if her accusations against government bureaucrat M Sivasankar were the reason behind the political twist on her job, she said, "That could be a reason. They are trying to backfire and ruin my life again because I reacted to the media for the first time against this bureaucrat, I see it as the only reason for these allegations."

Last week, Swapna had spoken to the media and accused M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of exploiting her. The revelation came after Sivasankar released a book shirking his role in the gold smuggling scandal and denied any connections with Swapna Suresh, who was a government official herself.

Swapna is a key accused in the gold smuggling cases registered by Customs, NIA, and the ED which rocked the LDF Government after the arrest of senior IAS official M Sivasankar. Post her arrest, Suresh remained in judicial custody till November 2021, when she was released on bail.

Image: Republic/ANI