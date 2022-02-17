Kerala Gold Smuggling Accused Swapna Suresh Secures Job In Attapady-based Charity Firm

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case has confirmed to Republic that she has secured a job at a charity organisation, HRDS India, based at Attapady in Palakkad.

Sources in HRDS India have also confirmed the appointment of Suresh as director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "She has been taken in to bring funds from the UAE to build homes for tribals in Attapady," stated one of the staff of the charity.

Suresh, last week had come out in the media stating that M Shiva Shankar, the former principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had exploited her. The revelation was made by her after the release of a book by Shiva Shankar where he shirked off any role in the infamous Kerala gold smuggling case. Shiva Shankar also claimed in his book that he hardly knew Swapna Suresh.

Soon, Swapna had responded with shock stating that she and Shiva Shankar, in fact, have had an intimate relationship for the last three years. During the interview which she gave to scores of new channels in the state, she pleaded that she's unable to sustain her family as her husband has estranged her and that she needs to look after her two children.

She told Republic that few people had offered her a job but she has picked up HRDS India as she believes she could do well in the segment.

Incidentally, the charitable housing project funded by the UAE consulate to some to support Kerala Governments' Life Mission project had come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate and the agency had alleged Swapna and others took a hefty commission to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore from brokering the deal.

Meanwhile, Suresh is relieved that she has secured a job after a long hiatus. "This is an opportunity for me to show my skills. I am grateful to the organisation for taking me," she said.

