Three months after being released from jail, Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh opened up on the case in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Saturday. Arrested by the NIA on 12 July 2020, she was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police. After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on 6 November 2021. During the interview, Suresh spoke on various issues ranging from her alleged role in the scam to her relationship with M Sivasankar, ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sivasankar who was also suspended in connection with the case was reinstated on January 4 and appointed as the Principal Secretary in Sports and Youth Welfare. Claiming to have shared a very close bond with the aforesaid bureaucrat, Suresh accused him of "exploiting" her. While denying the allegation that she is the mastermind of the gold smuggling scam, she refused to speculate on the alleged involvement of the Kerala CMO. Moreover, she accused Sivasankar of using his influence to ensure the NIA's intervention in this matter for suppressing her.

#RepublicSuperExclusive | "The malpractices happening within the Consulate General of UAE during my tenure, I used to discuss on a daily basis with Sivasankar Sir": Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to Republic TV https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/KRKymo7uDm — Republic (@republic) February 5, 2022

Here is Swapna Suresh's version on key aspects:

Allegation of being the mastermind of the gold smuggling scam

"That's not the truth. I guess the investigative agencies are already investigating the same to bring out the truth. So, I am also waiting for the result."

Relationship with M Sivasankar

"Sivasankar was a very important part of my life. Quite personal intimacy was there between us. We had a very good wavelength. We shared all our emotions, feelings, our day-to-day affairs and almost everything in our life for three years. We celebrated everything together whether it is sorrow or joy and whatever was concerned with my life."

"Now, all of a sudden he has come out with a book where he has false allegations against me that I cheated him with an iPhone. I don't think my relationship with him was so simple that I could cheat him with just an iPhone. I could have done that long back. I could have cheated him on several occasions."

'Got Space Park project job with Sivasankar's help'

"I say that the malpractices, the hanky panky things that were happening within the Consulate General of United Arab Emirates during my tenure, I would discuss on a daily basis with Sivasankar Sir. To my knowledge, I think if he doesn't have any memory problem, he would remember. Because of all these issues and the constant pressure that I am getting from the Consulate, he also opted that I should look for an alternative solution of employment as well. That's why I put in my resignation because the tenure was getting over and I would be shifting to a different country or probably get back to the Space Park project."

"Exactly yes because I do not know PwC, I do not know the projects under the Kerala government. I only know Sivasankar Sir. I don't know whether he used his politics or power. But he definitely helped me to earn daily bread in the Space Park project because I then did not have a job."

Plan to settle in UAE with Sivasankar

"He also got one of his friends from the US to start a business venture with the Consul General in UAE. So that Sivasankar Sir can also settle down after VRS in Dubai. He also asked me to search for a flat as well in Dubai. When he is in such a profile, existing in Kerala especially in Thiruvananthapuram is not very healthy for him, he suggested. So we were planning to settle down in the UAE."

'Sanctity of the UAE Consulate was blemished'

"That is quite self-explanatory. People just walk in and go out. It doesn't happen with any other embassy or consulate offices. So, here there was no protocol. There wasn't any kind of restrictions. The restrictions were there for the common public, not for the officials, VVIPs, the delegates, Ministers and politicians."

Reaction to her audiotape alleging pressure from Central agencies

"It was also a dictated audio clip which was actually captured by a woman police constable promising that Sivasankar has said that he will take care of everything. Just say, someone is listening to you and she held over a phone and I thought someone was listening to it. And that was in the month of August when I was in their custody. After that, I returned to jail. And in the month of December, when Sivasankar fell in trouble, they used it immediately and I was shocked. So, this clip was pre-planned and shot not for helping me but they foresaw that Sivasankar could be trapped any time in the future."

The reason for opening a bank locker with Sivasankar's CA

"It was on Sivasankar Sir's instructions. Because I hold a very busy position at the Consulate, I cannot go every time to the locker and operate it. So, he told me it is better to open it in his Chartered Accountant and my name. So that the Chartered Accountant can operate it on his behalf or my behalf."

Was Kerala CMO involved in the scam?

"I am not very sure of that part. That lies with the investigative agencies."

"The honourable CM paid respect because he knew me as the Secretary to the Consulate General and called me and he did convey his condolences for the loss of my father."

Involvement of NIA

"From reliable sources and members of my family, I was conveyed that being a pure smuggling case when finance is involved, Enforcement Directorate comes into the picture automatically. But it was the master brain of Sivasankar Sir to bring in NIA, make this a terrorist activity, drag it so long so that Swapna Suresh would not come out of jail for a long time and she won't open her mouth."

What is the Kerala gold smuggling scam?

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. In January 2021, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Various sections of the UAPA were invoked against the accused persons. Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.