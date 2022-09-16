Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: 2 Indigo Staffers Held For Aiding Smuggling Of Gold

In a major development in the Kerala gold smuggling scam probe, two officials of Indigo Airlines were arrested by the customs department on Friday, September 16. They have been taken into custody for allegedly helping in smuggling gold at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala.

Image: Twitter/@ANI

According to reports, the accused were arrested for helping in smuggling 4.9 kg of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore from abroad. The gold was found in the baggage of a passenger who left it at the airport and fled. The two arrested men have been identified as senior executive Sajid Rahman and customer service agent Mohammad Samil.

Image: Sajid Rahman and Mohammad Samil, Twitter@ANI

According to a PTI report, the customs said the modus operandi was such that the airline staff replaced the international tag of the luggage of the smuggler with a domestic flight tag to evade customs check. The passenger had arrived from Dubai, it said.

Kerala Gold smuggling case

At the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on July 5, 2020, customs officers confiscated 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic shipment addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. In this case, Sarith PS, who worked in the UAE Consulate, was taken into custody. Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the consulate and then principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar were subsequently detained in connection with this matter. Suresh was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police.

After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on November 6, 2021. According to the chargesheet, the NIA said that between November 2019 and June 2020, the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold using import shipments addressed to diplomats at the UAE Consulate General in Thiruvananthapuram. It further stated that the principal suspect intended to transport more gold from nations like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Image: PTI