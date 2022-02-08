Last Updated:

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Swapna Suresh Summoned By ED; Asked To Appear On Feb 9

The Kerala gold smuggling case dates back to 2019 when around 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores were smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic.

Swapna Suresh

Image: PTI


In the latest development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has summoned prime accused Swapna Suresh to appear with a set of documents as required, reported news agency ANI. Further, she has been asked to either appear in person or through an authorised representative on Wednesday, February 9 at 11 AM.

Meanwhile, the summons came after Swapna Suresh levelled some serious allegations against M Sivasankar, a senior IAS officer and former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of exploiting and manipulating her. Her allegations came shortly after Sivasankar, also alleged to be a co-accused in the smuggling case, in his recently released autobiography accused Swapna of trapping him in by gifting him an iPhone.

The book Aswathathmavu Verum Oru Aana (Ashwathama is just an Elephant) which was released on Friday, February 4 had excerpts on the gold smuggling case accusing Swapna Suresh of trapping Sivasankar. The book alleged that Suresh who was a former employee at the UAE consulate in Kerala used her proximity for smuggling gold from UAE to India, however, the allegations were denied by Swapna who later spoke to the media in the evening of February 4.

In the ongoing war of words between the two, while the former principal secretary to the Chief Minister has been accusing Swapna of trapping him in the case, prime accused Swapna Suresh has named Sivasankar to be the only point of contact she had with the government and that he helped him in many ways to getting out of the state after the smuggling was busted.

Kerala gold smuggling case

The Kerala gold smuggling case dates back to 2019 when around 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore were smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage and was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Following the recovery of the gold smuggling, Swapna Suresh was arrested in July 2020 by the National Investigation Agency after which she was released from jail in November 2021. Similarly, Sivasankar, who is alleged to be a co-accused in the case, was arrested on October 28, 2020, and was released on bail in February last year. 

Meanwhile, the case is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency, and the customs department.

Image: PTI

