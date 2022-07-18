Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: ED Raids Believers Church After Mention By Swapna Suresh

Days after the Believers Church was named by Kerala Gold Smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and her acquaintance Shaj Kiran, Republic has learnt that the Enforcement Directorate raided the Thiruvalla-based religious establishment on Monday. Sources told the channel that a team of 15 officials of the ED are conducting the search that began at 9 a.m. and is still underway, even after 9 hours.

Church's name 'deliberately dragged'

Suresh had alleged that Kiran had threatened her to back down from the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the gold smuggling case. Suresh, to prove her allegation, had released a telephonic conversation with Kiran, in which he had called himself a middleman for the Church.

Thereafter, the Church had moved a petition before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court through advocate Shijimol Mather, seeking to take action against Suresh and Kiran, and submitted the audio clip of the telephonic conversation which was released earlier by Suresh mentioning the Church.

The Church, in a release, said its name was deliberately dragged into the recent controversy. "There is an agenda and a conspiracy behind Shaj Kiran’s claim that he is a middleman for the Church whereas he is known to the Church as a journalist only,” the Church said.

Kerala Gold smuggling case

The case is related to smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels. It came to the public’s eye when 30kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was being smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage. It was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on 5 July 2019.

Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case.

Sivasankar, in his book, claimed that Swapna cheated him under the pretext of friendship. In retaliation, Swapna Suresh also made a series of allegations against Sivasankar, saying he manipulated her. Swapna and Sivasankar were booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police. After securing bail in all cases, Sivasankar walked free in February 2021, and Suresh in November the same year.

Earlier last month, Swapna Suresh submitted her statement before the Magistrate court under Section 164 of CrPC pertaining to the gold smuggling case, alleging the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.