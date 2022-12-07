Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: ED Raids Malabar Jewellery; 5kg Gold & Rs 3 Lakh Cash Seized

Gold worth Rs 2.51 crore was seized by the Enforcement Directorate officials from the premises of an alleged beneficiary of Kerala's gold smuggling case in Mallapuram under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED officials on Wednesday said that they busted 5.058 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 2.52 crore, and cash worth Rs 3.79 lakh from a "secret chamber" at the premises of a Mallapuram-based jewellery house promoter from the Kerala gold smuggling case.

It has been learnt that separate investigations are being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Customs department, investigating the gold smuggling case in Kerala, in which gold worth Rs 15 crore was allegedly seized from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

“Money laundering investigation revealed that Aboobaker Pazhedath of Malappuram is part of the Gold Smuggling syndicate headed by Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, under the patronage of Sivasankar, IAS and was one of the beneficiaries,” ED said in a statement.

ED added that strict action has been initiated against Aboobacker Pazhedath, the promoter of Malabar Jewellery and Fine Gold Jewellery, and one of the shareholders of Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd., Kozhikode.

Upon enquiry, Aboobacker Pazedath allegedly admitted that 3 kilograms of gold that was busted by the customs officials was owned by him and allegedly added that he smuggled 6 more kilograms of gold in the past in a similar manner.

“The amount for buying the said smuggled gold was raised from his business firms (Malabar Jewellery, Fine Gold & Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd.). Discreet enquiries have found that Aboobacker Pazhedath was still indulging in gold smuggling-related activities through his firms,” the ED alleged.

(With ANI inputs)