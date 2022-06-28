Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Prime Accused Swapna Suresh Grilled By ED For Almost 6 Hours

The Prime accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Monday, June 27. She was grilled by the ED for almost six hours and has been summoned again on June 28.

After Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denied the allegations, Suresh following her questioning on Monday said, "I am no one to give the counter (to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan). Let the interrogation get over...they (ED) have a lot of proof with them. There is a questioning tomorrow as well."

While speaking to the media, she added, "Crime Branch has summoned me today based on the complaint of KT Jaleel and based on the statements of dignified personalities like Saritha S Nair. But I will not be able to go today because ED is questioning me today as well. I am going to ED now. Once they finish their interrogation, after that I will go to Crime Branch. I have already informed the Superintendent of Police and the concerned authorities."

Swapna Suresh was summoned by the ED last week, on June 22 and June 23 as well, where she was interrogated for five and a half hours, on both days.

On Monday, June 27, Swapna Suresh filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court regarding the conspiracy case against her based on a complaint by MLA and former minister KT Jaleel.

Swapna Suresh's claims

Swapna Suresh had earlier revealed that she has disclosed the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, and daughter in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

On June 8, Swapna Suresh came forth saying that a bag containing currency was sent to CM Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016. She also alleged that 17 tonnes of dates from UAE that had gone missing were within the incumbent Kerala Chief Minister's knowledge.

The Kerala gold smuggling case is related to the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channels. It came to the public’s eye when 30kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was being smuggled in consignment camouflage as diplomatic baggage. It was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

In connection with the case, Suresh who was a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General's office, was arrested and after being behind bars for 16 months on this case, she was released in November 2021.

Earlier this year, Suresh made allegations that she was subject to exploitation by the former Principal Secretary of Kerala, M Shivashankar. This came after Shivashankar in his upcoming biography, 'Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana,' alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting an iPhone. Shivashankar was arrested after the court had rejected his anticipatory bail and was later released on bail on February 4 last year.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, ANI