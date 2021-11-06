Kerala Gold Smuggling Case Prime Accused Swapna Suresh Released On Rs 25L Bail Bond

Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh was released from jail on Saturday, after spending nearly 16 months behind bars. This comes after the Kerala High Court had granted her bail on November 2 in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court granted her bail on a Rs 25 lakh bail bond and two solvent sureties. Suresh was behind bars since 12 July 2020 when she was nabbed by the NIA from Bengaluru. Apart from her, the Kerala High Court had also granted bail to seven others involved in the case.

In addition, the Kerala High Court had also quashed Suresh's detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) on October 8. Suresh was lodged at the Women's Prison and Correctional Home, Attakulangara.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

The case surfaced on July 5 last year after Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The gold was seized from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Following this, Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended.

In addition, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan were also arrested. In January 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet before the Special Court in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The authorities had invoked various sections of the UAPA and had claimed that the conspiracy started in June 2019. The agency also alleged that the accused raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime was underway.

(With inputs from ANI)