Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh Interrogated By ED For 2nd Consecutive Day

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, appeared for interrogation in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day on June 23. On Wednesday, June 22, Suresh was interrogated for 6 hours by the ED at its Kochi office, in connection to her statement where she levelled fresh allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him and his family of being involved in the gold smuggling scam.

Suresh said that she had already recorded 164 statements at court and claimed that her life was under threat. She said that she has filed a petition for protection in court as she had revealed all the names involved in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The poeple she accused of having been involved in the gold smuggling camp, include then minister KT Jaleel, M Shivshankar, Chief Minister Vijayan, his wife Kamala, and daughter Veena, secretary CM Raveendran and chief secretary Nalini Netto.

Swapna Suresh's claims

On June 8, Swapna Suresh came forth saying that a bag containing currency was sent to CM Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016. She also alleged that 17 tonnes of dates from UAE that had gone missing were within the incumbent Kerala Chief Minister's knowledge.

The Kerala gold smuggling case is related to the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channels. It came to the public’s eye when 30kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was being smuggled in consignment camouflage as diplomatic baggage. It was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthpuram on 5 July 2019.

After being behind bars for 16 months on this case, Swapna Suresh was released. Earlier this year, Suresh made allegations that she was subject to exploitation by the former Principal Secretary of Kerala, M Sivasankar. This came after Shivashankar in his upcoming biography, Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana, alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting an iPhone. Shivshankar was arrested after the court had rejected his anticipatory bail and was later released on bail on February 4 last year.

The case is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

