Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam Kingpin KT Ramees Arrested By ED

Kingpin of the Kerala gold smuggling case, KT Ramees, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, April 7. According to the probe agency, Ramees was the facilitator of the scam and was said to be in direct touch with the investors.

According to sources, the accused has been produced before a court. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a report mentioned that KT Ramees was the facilitator of the scam. NIA also said that KT Ramees was the key link in diverting proceeds of smuggling to fund anti-national activities in south India.

In 2020, Ramees was arrested by customs officials from his house in Malappuram after the NIA detained two other accused, Swapna Suresh and her accomplice Sandip Nair, from their hideout in Bengaluru on July 10, five days after 30kg gold was seized from a consignment that came in the name of an employee of the United Arab Emirates consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. KT Ramees was granted bail by the special court (Economic Offences) in Kochi in the case registered by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate.

Kerala gold smuggling case

Customs officials, on July 5, 2020, seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person at the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited, and M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. Suresh was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED, and the state police.

After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on November 6, 2021. As per the chargesheet, the NIA alleged that the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Further, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.