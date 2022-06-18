Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna Suresh Summoned By ED On June 22 In Wake Of Fresh Claims

In light of the massive revelations made by Swapna Suresh recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling scam. Republic Media Network has got a confirmation from sources in the central agency that Suresh has been summoned on June 22. The summon, as per sources has been issued after the agency failed to receive her earlier affidavit filed under CrPC Section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements).

Pinarayi Vijayan sought help from the visiting Sharjah ruler, alleges Swapna Suresh

Suresh, in an affidavit filed before the Ernakulam District Sessions Court, has alleged that state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought help from the visiting Sharjah ruler in September 2017 for his daughter's bid to open an IT business in the emirate.

Elaborating on her allegations made in the affidavit, Suresh said, "In 2017, the ruler of Sharjah visited Cliff House (official residence of the CM) during his visit to Kerala. During the meeting with the Chief Minister, his family informed the ruler of Sharjah of a business interest. Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan has expressed interest in starting an IT venture in Sharjah. But the project was abandoned following some dissents from Sharjah."

She added, "I came to Cliff House to teach the Chief Minister's family the steps and communication required when the ruler of Sharjah arrives. CM's family had requested a private meeting in addition to the official meeting and had arranged for it. Nalini Netto IAS (former Chief Secretary) and M Sivasankar (former principal secretary to CMO) were also present at the meeting held at Cliff House."

Claims on 'biryani vessels'

Once again raking up the biryani vessel, Suresh said to the reporters, "These biryani vessels arrived at Cliff House under the consul general's Mitsubishi contract. The vessels, which are larger than usual, are wrapped in foil paper so it is not clear to the carrier what is in it. The vessel was held by four people," she said.

She added, "Sivasankar led the way in bringing the biryani vessels to Cliff House without any clearances. The Consul General was upset until it arrived."

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to witness widespread protests by opposition parties seeking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the gold smuggling case that had rocked the state before the Assembly polls last year.