Kerala Gov. Arif Md Khan Slams Protestors Amid BBC Documentary Controversy

Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala, has denounced the dissidents amid the BBC documentary controversy.



Mocking the documentary makers, the Kerala governor said, "The mindset of those people who were predicting that India would break away and fight with each other has been disappointing. But to their disappointment, India is doing well."

He further questioned the intent of the foreign media and slammed their bias.



He added, "Why has no documentary been made on British rule?" Why didn’t they make a documentary when the hands of the artists were cut? Where was the BBC when heavy taxes were imposed on taxes and duties were prohibited on import."

The BBC Documentary





The documentary was formerly screened in the UK, but it soon gained prominence, leading the Indian government to prohibit its airing on Indian channels.

The first episode of BBC’s "The Modi Question," a two-part documentary series that follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's entry into politics and his ascent through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ranks to his appointment as Chief Minister of the western state of Gujarat, was released on January 17. The 59-minute documentary underlined the 2002 Gujarat riots, claiming the direct involvement of PM Modi in the impetus of religious violence.



In accordance with the IT Rules, 2021, the I&B Ministry restricted several videos on Twitter and YouTube, as well as several tweets that provided links to the videos.



Several institutions, including Hyderabad University, organised a screening of the banned content. In response to the move, Arif Mohammad Said, "I feel sorry for people who are giving more credence to the documentary maker than to the judiciary of the country."

