Kerala Guv Questions Timing Of BBC Docuseries; 'Just After India Assumed G20 Presidency'

Amid the ongoing controversy over the BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday questioned the timing of the release of the docuseries and said that its release came just days after India assumed the presidency of G20.

Speaking to the media, the Kerala Governor said, “Just look at the timing of the release of the BBC docuseries. This release came only after India assumed the presidency of the G20. This kind of thing is coming from people who predicted that India will not be able to protect its freedom, its freedom and the country will be broken.”

“After seeing that India not only preserved its freedom but is also being viewed as the leader of the world, these people have become uncomfortable and are upset. I am shocked that why some people in our country are attached to the opinion of some foreign docuseries makers, that too our colonial masters,” the Kerala Governor added.

Stating that the Supreme Court had already given its decision, Khan said, “The top court gave its verdict in the matter and I don’t think this issue needs to be discussed more. This should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

The Kerala Governor’s comments came after left-wing organisations screened the docuseries in Kerala and Hyderabad despite being rejected by the central government.

BBC docuseries on PM Modi screened

Despite the central government imposing a ban on BBC docuseries, the screening of the series took place on Sunday at the Hyderabad University college campus. The movie screening was organised by a section of Muslim federation students that works under the banner of the 'Fraternity group'.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), also organised the screening of the BBC docuseries in the southern state of Kerala even as the BJP opposed it vehemently.

Meanwhile, Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday announced that the screening of the docuseries on PM Modi will begin on January 27 across west Bengal.

MEA terms BBC docuseries ‘propaganda’ piece

Terming the docuseries a propaganda piece, the Union government said that the BBC documentary is completely biased and showcases the colonial mindset.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the docuseries. If anything, this film or docuseries is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts.”