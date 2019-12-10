Kerala Governemnt Orders CBI Inquiry In The Death Of Renowned Musician Balabhaskar

Almost a year after the devastating death of violinist Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter in a car accident, the Kerala state government on Tuesday ordered a CBI inquiry to probe the matter. The CBI inquiry was ordered by the Kerala government after Balabhaskar's father filed a complaint raising suspicion behind his son's and grand daughter's death.

The Malayalee violinist and music composer Balabhaskar had succumbed to his injuries after being badly injured in a car accident on September 25, 2018. The 40-year-old award-winning musician was undergoing treatment for critical brain and spine injuries after his car rammed a tree near Pallippuram village in Kerala. The violinist and music composer was traveling to Trivandrum after visiting a temple in Thrissur with his family when the devastating accident happened. His two-year-old daughter, Tejasvini, passed away on the spot post the accident, while his wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun were seriously wounded in the incident.

Balabhaskar was best known for promoting fusion music

Balabhaskar Chandran was best known for promoting fusion music in Southern India. He was also a child prodigy on the violin and had been a music director for his first film 'Mangalya Pallakk' at a young age of 17. He had worked with renowned musicians like Dr. K. J. Yesudas, Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, K. S. Chitra, Sujatha, Sreenivas, Karthik and some other legendary singers.

Immediately after the incident, doubts began surfacing on who was driving the car at the time of the accident. Some reports suggested that the car was being driven by Arjun, other reports suggested that it was driven by the musician himself.

In August 2019, the Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch received test results from the Forensic Lab and confirmed the claim that Arjun was driving the vehicle during the fatal accident. A few police reports that emerged also suggested that the vehicle was overspeeding as the speedometer recovered after the accident revealed that the car was going at a speed of 100 km/hour.

(With inputs from ANI)