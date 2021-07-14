Kerala Governer Arif Khan Begins Hunger Strike Against Rising Dowry Cases In State

In a first of its kind protest, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began a fast at his residence on Wednesday to create awareness about the evils of dowry. The fast against dowry is being organised by various organisations at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. The governor, who is present at Raj Bhavan from 8 am to 6 pm, will be joining the protests at Gandhi Bhavan between 4.30 to 6 pm today. The news was confirmed by the Kerala Governor's office in a tweet by ANI.

Kerala | Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has started his fast against dowry. The ‘fast against dowry’ is being organized by Gandhian organizations, says Governor's office



The Governor will join the protest at Gandhi Bhavan from 4.30 pm to 6 pm today: Governor's office pic.twitter.com/HrHVwuDxH6 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

The governor on rising dowry cases in the state

Earlier on Tuesday, July 13, the Governor was deeply saddened by how the social evil of dowry had continued to raise its ugly head in the state which is globally hailed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy. "Our beloved state of Kerala was recently in the news for a tragic death due to dowry. It is said that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy. Mahatma Gandhi has said any young man who makes dowry a condition to marriage discredits his education and his country and dishonours womanhood,", he said.

Last month, he also volunteered to work against the evil after visiting the family of a young final year Ayurveda medical student, who took her life after her husband allegedly demanded an expensive car last month. After paying condolences, he addressed the media and stated that NGOs and volunteers should step up the awareness drive through a campaign against dowry mentioning that he would be a part of the volunteer work. He stated that dowry is an 'evil' and that more general and social awareness needs to be created against it for which there are stringent laws.

He further said that the Sthreepaksha Keralam initiative of the government of Kerala was also aimed at ensuring the dignity of our women by saying no to dowry and related practices."Giving and taking dowry are criminal offences that attract imprisonment up to five years. More than that, it is a grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women whose contributions to Kerala's growth are widely acknowledged. Respect for women is an ideal that elevates society to noble levels of social welfare, as advised by our scriptures", the governor added.

Lastly, he urged the youth to come forward boldly and stand up against marriages that demand dowry. t will go a long way in creating greater awareness and ensuring gender equality and social justice. We don't want a dowry, he added.

(Source-ANI)