Kerala Government Invites Taxation Firms From US To Set Up Offices In State

Kerala's investment-friendly ecosystem makes the state an ideal offshore destination for the companies in the US taxation industry, Minister for Law and Industries, P Rajeeve, has said. Inviting America's taxation and accounting firms to set up their offices in the southern state, Rajeeve highlighted the quality of Kerala's human resources in the domain, backed by vibrant education and skilling ecosystem.

Addressing the US Tax Industry Meet', held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, the minister also pointed out the excellent physical and social infrastructure, besides robust connectivity that can make it a preferred investor destination.

"Companies can leverage our amazing talent pool and infrastructure facilities...Kerala's investment-friendly ecosystem makes the state an ideal offshore destination for the companies in the US taxation industry which is ever increasingly searching for talented and skilled professionals," the minister said.

Interacting with experts from various companies in the segment, Rajeev said Kerala in its Industrial Policy 2023, has identified 22 sectors of potential investment with attractive incentives for investors.