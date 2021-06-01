Kerala Government Modifies Lockdown Guidelines; Here's What's Allowed And What's Not

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Kerala Government on May 29 had announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown till June 9. Kerala is following the footsteps of several other states in India that have announced an extension despite reporting a lower number of fresh cases.
The Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority has ordered the additional guidelines for implementing the restrictions imposed in Kerala for containment of COVID-I9 surge.
In order to avoid misuse of the relaxations of lockdown restrictions, the following instructions are issued for strict compliance:
Kerala on Monday logged 12,300 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 24,96,554, while the toll climbed to 8,815 with 174 deaths, the state government said. In the last 24 hours, 89,345 samples were tested and the test positivity rate came down to 13.77 percent. So far 1,97,95,928 samples have been sent for testing, a Health department statement said here.
Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 28,867 people, undergoing treatment, testing negative for the infection, taking the tally to 23,10,385. Active cases stood at 2,06,982.