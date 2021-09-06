Kerala Government Releases Nipah Management Plan; Health Ministry Suggests Measures

The Kerala government has put out a Nipah management plan, listing health protocol for government and private hospitals. In a statement, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that district officials can prepare a separate management plan. "The prime objective is surveillance, testing and treatment of the patients. As part of surveillance, effective contact tracing and quarantine will be done. Treatment protocol will be strictly followed and it will be constantly monitored," the minister said in a release.

The Nipah management plan will be coordinated at three levels - state, district and hospital. The state committee includes Chief Minister, Health Minister, Health Secretary, Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Additional Chief Secretary among others. She also stated that healthcare workers will be given specific training.

Nipah Virus: Health Ministry suggests measures

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also recommended measures to be taken to control Nipah virus. In a letter addressed to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy, the MoHFW said, "Both hospital-based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. Awareness needs of Acute ENchephalitis Syndrome/Respiratory Distress and risk communicated to the public."

The Health Ministry said that district authorities must locate primary and secondary contacts and prepare line listings of high risk and low-risk contacts. "All high-risk contacts may be moved to quarantine and observed for symptoms," it added.

The Health Ministry further mentioned that the centres treating Nipah virus should have an adequate number of single room isolation facilities, sufficient stock of anti-viral drug Ribavirin, negative pressure ICU and PPE kits. The MoHFW said that it is committed to extending all possible technical support to Kerala in addressing the Nipah Virus problem in an effective manner.

Nipah Virus in Kerala

Kerala's health department has been on high alert after a 12-year-old child from Kozhikode died due to Nipah infection on Sunday. So far. the state has identified 251 contacts of the child. 32 high-risk contacts have also been shifted to Kozhikode Medical hospital.

About Nipah virus

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah Virus is usually transmitted from animals to humans. In India and Bangladesh, fruit bats are the most likely source of infection, WHO stated. It can spread through contaminated food or directly between people. The virus can cause various illnesses ranging from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory disease and deadly encephalitis in infected persons.

(With agency inputs)