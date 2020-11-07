Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The PRO of Kerala Raj Bhavan took to official Twitter handle of the governor and announced the news of him being tested positive for the virus. He added that there was "no cause of concern" hinting that he is alright despite testing positive, however, he urged the people who came in touch with him to get themselves tested or be under observation.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 7, 2020

Kerala has reported 7,002 new COVID019 infections on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 83,208. At present, the state has recorded 481,322 COVID-19 infections of which 388,504 have recovered while 1640 have died of the virus.

7,002 new #COVID19 infections reported in Kerala taking the number of active cases in the state to 83,208. pic.twitter.com/IdbpSch4hO — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Covid situation in India

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 50,357 new COVID-19 infections and 577 deaths in the country, with the cumulative infection and death toll reaching 84,62,081 and 1,25,562 respectively. There are 5,16,632 active cases while the country has recorded massive 78,19,887 till date with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. The recovery rate of the country stands at 92.41%, one of the highest in the world, while the fatality rate is one of the lowest at 1.48%. The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that new recoveries exceeded new cases continuously for the last 35 days.

#IndiaFightsCorona#Unite2FightCorona



New Recoveries exceed New Cases continuously since the last 35 days.



In contrast to 50,356 new reported cases, 53,920 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.https://t.co/gbozvyUxbh pic.twitter.com/xDT9xwYUCk — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) November 7, 2020

This has been possible due to the 'testing, tracking and treatment' strategy of the Centre in a collaborative effort with the state governments. The country has conducted COVID-19 tests in a mission mode in order to track the treat the virus, thereby reducing the fatalities to a bare minimum. 11,13,209 samples were tested on Friday taking the total count of cumulative tests in the country to 11,65,42,304.

