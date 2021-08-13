Kerala Governor Asks Jewellery Brands To Refrain From Presenting Females As Brides In Ads

In an interesting development, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan urged jewellery brands to refrain from casting models as brides in advertisements. Khan's take on the depiction of brides in jewellery ads holds relevance in view of the stress on his ardent anti-dowry position. Furthermore, he asserted that such ads sends wrong message to the public at large.

Kerala Governor opposes decked up bride models in jewellery ads

The Governor was attending seventh convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi. He mentioned that jewellery advertisements can present females somehow other than a bride.

While addressing the media on the sidelines of a convocation, he said, "It's not nice to keep brides as models by the jewellery firms. I request them not to do that as it sends the wrong message. For that, they can use any other women."

Addressing the University, Khan further sought a declaration from the students that they would not give or take dowry. Notably, this was the first time such a declaration was given by the students on a recommendation which a Governor himself had mooted at a conclave with Vice Chancellors across Kerala.

Kerala against dowry

Stressing his strong anti-dowry position, Khan showered praises on the fresh graduates on their resolution to say 'no to dowry'. In July, he called on college students to sign a bond at the time of admission assenting to neither accepting nor give dowry.

"By signing the affirmation against dowry, you stand out as leaders of the campaign against a nefarious practice that robs young men and women of their sense of honour and self-respect," he said.

In July, he went on a day-long fast and had later joined the leaders of various Gandhian organisations to stage protest against the evils of dowry practice. Recently Kerala witnessed multiple deaths of victims to dowry harassment and suicide. The alleged death by suicide in June of a 24-year-old in Kollam, Vismaya who was found hanging in her husband's house in Sasthamcotta, under mysterious circumstances. The girl's relatives alleged that the incident was a homicide as the previous evening she had shared pictures of her injuries. The atrocities inflicted by in-laws hit the headlines following her demise. Governor Khan visited Vismaya's family before holding a fast to raise awareness of the cause.

Khan has actively urged the media and NGOs' volunteers to step up the awareness campaigns against dowry and promised his substantial participation too.

"Dowry is evil and as far as laws are concerned, they are very strong and the need is to create a general and social awareness against it," the Governor had said.

