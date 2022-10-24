Kerala Governor Briefs Media After Issuing Show Cause Notice To 9 VCs; Explains Decision

Amid a face-off over his demand for nine university vice-chancellors to resign, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addressed the media on Monday, October 24, on the issue. Khan pointed out that the selection process is illegal since day one. He accused the Kannur University's Vice-Chancellor (VC) once again of physically attacking him a few months back.

Speaking to the media, Kerala Governor said, "After the Kannur incident, the University VC wrote Raj Bhavan. VC said that I am not a security expert. He tore down the shirt of my staff. He tried to ditch me. The activities they indulged in are unlawful. It is they who create problems. Chancellor's order is not being implemented by Vice-Chancellor. You do not have the courage to ask a simple question. You participated in the function, and the man is saying there was no function. Supreme Court has said the process of selection and appointment was illegal from Day 1. SC said that appointment was void ab initio. It is my duty to uphold the constitution. It is my duty to uphold the Supreme Court judgment."

"Supreme Court has said the selection process of VC was repugnant to UGC selection. As Governor I only asked VC to exit honourably. I am duty-bound to start the process of appointing a new VC. The SC has left no option to me but to start a fresh selection process," Khan added.

In the month of August, Khan launched a scathing attack on Kannur University's VC by calling the latter a "criminal". The Governor had accused Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran of being part of the alleged conspiracy to attack the former when he was invited to the varsity amidst the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations in the country.

"He was party to the conspiracy to hurt me physically. He is a criminal. He is sitting as VC because of political reasons. I was invited there by the VC. What was his duty when I was attacked? Was he not supposed to report it to the police? He did not do so," Khan told reporters.

Kerala Governor directs VCs of 9 varsities to tender resignation

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought the resignations of the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state. The Governor’s decision came after he was backed by the recent Supreme Court’s order which quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“Upholding the verdict of Honuble SupremeCourt dated October 21, 2022, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has directed the vice-chancellors of nine varsities in Kerala to tender their resignation,” the official statement released by the Governor’s Office stated.