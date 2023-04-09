Kerala Governor, CM Greet People On Easter

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Easter, and wished that the celebration brightens the minds with hope and empathy.

Vijayan said Easter is a symbol of progress and hope.

"The true message of Easter is to love others and comfort them in their pain. It's about the dedication towards society," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the memory of Jesus Christ's sacrifice inspires us to dream of a better tomorrow filled with peace and joy.

In a message issued by Raj Bhavan, the Governor said: "I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites the world over, on the hallowed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ." May the celebration of Easter brighten our minds with hope and empathy and motivate us to seek happiness in serving the weak and the deprived in a spirit of love and harmony, Khan added.