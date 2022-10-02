Kerala Governor, CM Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

The Governor said wanted Gandhiji's ideals and noble values to continue to guide the people.

"Pranams to the sacred memory of #MahatmaGandhi, father of the Nation on #GandhiJayanti2022. May his ideals and the noble values he upheld continue to guide us in our way forward," Khan tweeted.

Mahatma Gandhi was a leader who sacrificed his life to realise the dream of liberating India from colonial rule and establishing a secular, democratic republic, Vijayan said while extending his wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

The chief minister asked the people to uphold Mahatma Gandhi's message of intolerance and brotherhood and to fight against communal forces.

"Let us pledge to uphold Gandhi's message of tolerance and brotherhood and fight against the communal forces that are trying to challenge the unity of the country. Let's strive for the day when equality and justice are equally available to everyone. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all," Vijayan said in his message.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan also wished the people on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Satheesan said Gandhiji devoted his life for unity and religious harmony.

"Gandhiji's life was devoted to unity and religious harmony. He was a warrior who made patience and love his greatest weapon for struggle," Satheesan said.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Chittayam Gopakumar, offered floral tributes in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Legislative Assembly complex here.