Kerala Governor Directs VCs Of 9 Varsities To Tender Resignation Amid Tussle With LDF

In a massive development amid the ongoing faceoff, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state.

The Governor’s decision came after he was backed by the recent Supreme Court’s order which quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“Upholding the verdict of Honuble SupremeCourt dated October 21, 2022, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has directed the vice-chancellors of nine varsities in Kerala to tender their resignation,” the official statement released by the Governor’s Office stated.

The statement further stated that the Governor has also directed the vice-chancellors of the nine universities to tender their resignation by 11:30 am on 24 October 2022.

List of nine university

University of Kerala Mahatma Gandhi University Cochin University of Science & Technology Kerala University of Fisheries & Ocean Studies Kannur University APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit University of Calicut Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University

SC cancels appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University VC

The Supreme Court on October 21, cancelled the appointment of ABJ Abdul Kalam Technological University vice-chancellor MS Rajasree in view that the appointment of the VC was contrary to the norms set by the UGC as well as the University Act of 2015.

Quashing the appointment of Rajasree, the apex court said, “As per the University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name.”

LDF announces protests against Kerala Governor

Meanwhile, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Sunday announced a series of campaigns including "mass protests" against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accusing him of making a move to implement the "Sangh Parivar agenda" in the state's universities.

The ruling party accused the Governor of "undermining" the work carried out by the government for the overall development of the universities. In fact, leaders of the LDF also alleged that the Governor withdrew the senate members of the Kerala University to replace them with RSS supporters.