Kerala Governor Dubs Hijab Row As 'deliberate Conspiracy'; Explains Impact On Muslim Women

Wading into the Hijab row in Karnataka on Sunday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan dubbed it as a "deliberate conspiracy" to suppress Muslim women. Known for advocating religious reforms, Khan had resigned from the Rajiv Gandhi-led government at the Centre opposing the enaction of a law nullifying the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case.

According to him, accepting Hijab as an integral practice of Islam would prevent many Muslim girls from pursuing careers where a headscarf is not allowed.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan remarked, "I strongly feel that this is not a controversy. This is a deliberate and conscious conspiracy to push young Muslim women back into the 4 walls of their homes. Like other Indian girls and women, they are doing so well. They are doing much better than boys. During the last 3 months, I have attended 4 convocations in various Kerala universities. And it was such a pleasure to see that 70% of the award winners and gold medalists were girl students."

"Never forget that in Arab society, there were people who would bury their infant girls. The female child was buried immediately after birth. Islam put a stop to it. That practice came to an end. But the mindset which wanted to bury the girl child is still functional. First, they invented triple divorce, then they invented Hijab, then they invented all kinds of devices so that they can keep women suppressed, oppressed and dominate their lives," he added.

Khan elaborated, "In this instant case, this regulation about dress code was in place the day they had signed the form to get admission into the college. You have the freedom, if you don't want to follow their discipline, you can shift to another institution. There is no question of allowing or not allowing. In India, there is no need to take permission from anybody to wear any dress which you like. We are a free country."

Hijab row grips Karnataka

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar.

In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. Speaking to the media on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made it clear that anyone wearing either a shawl or hijab won't be allowed into college premises.

Meanwhile, a three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi on Thursday restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders.

This will be applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage. In the wake of this, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government extended the closure of diploma and degree colleges until February 16.