Kerala Governor Issues Show Cause Notice To VCs Of 2 More Varsities Amid University Row

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, acting as the Chancellor of Universities in the state, has issued a show cause notice to the Vice-Chancellors of two more universities. With this, 11 universities have received such notices. The VCs of Sreenarayanaguru Open University and Kerala Univerity of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology have been asked to reply by 5 pm on November 4.

The notice said that the appointments were contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and "as such is bad in law/legal and void ab initio."

Notice issued to VCs of Sreenarayanaguru Open University & Kerala Univ. of Digital Sciences,Innovation&Technology to show cause,by 5pm on/before 04.11.2022 ,their legal right to hold Office of VC & not to declare their appointment'illegal & void ab initio':PRO, KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/gzkamJCd3J — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 25, 2022

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked Vice Chancellors of nine universities in Kerala to resign from their posts based on a Supreme Court decision quashing the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on the ground that it was in violation of the (UGC) norms.

Khan's decision has kicked up a political storm with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking Khan to not cross the limits of his power. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has also announced a two-day state-wide protest beginning on October 25.

Resignations of the nine VCs were sought as some of them were selected from a list of a single name and in others, Kerala Chief Secretary was a member of the selection committee, both being a violation of UGC norms, according to Khan.

Kerala Governor had stated, "Supreme Court has said the process of selection and appointment was illegal from day 1. The SC said that appointment was VOID AB INITIO. It is my duty to uphold the constitution. It is my duty to uphold the Supreme Court judgement."

"Supreme Court has said the selection process of VCs was repugnant to UGC selection. As Governor, I only asked VC to exit honourably. I am duty-bound to start the process of appointing a new VC. The SC has left no option to me but to start a fresh selection process," Khan added.

The apex court had quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University VC Dr M S Rajasree citing a violation of UGC norms. Following this order, Khan proceeded to seek the resignation of eight other VCs of universities in the state.