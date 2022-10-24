Kerala Governor Issues Show Cause Notice To VCs Of 9 Varsities; Seeks Explanation By Nov 3

In a massive development, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Vice Chancellors of nine universities amid the ongoing tussle between him and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state. This came after the vice-chancellors of the universities refused to tender their resignation on Monday before 11:30 am, as ordered.

Kerala Governor issues show cause notice to 9 VCs

Khan informed that he has sent a show cause notice to the vice-chancellors of nine universities and sought an explanation on why they must not be removed from their post. As per the notice, the concerned VCs have to respond by 5 pm on or before November 3, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Kerala Governor shared the notice which stated, "The Hon'ble chancellor, University of Kerala, therefore, requires you to show cause your legal right to hold the office of vice-chancellor, University of Kerala and not to declare your appointment as illegal and void ab initio, on or before November, 3, 32022 by 5 pm, failing which it will be presumed that you have nothing to offer in reply."

Notices issued to the Vice Chancellors concerned to show cause by 5 pm on or before Nov 3rd, their legal right to continue in office as Vice Chancellors and not to declare their appointment illegal and void ab initio :PRO, KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/kYWDHu1BKf — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 24, 2022

Kerala Governor directs VCs of 9 varieties to resign

Governor Arif Mohammad on Sunday sought resignations of the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state. The Governor’s decision came after he was backed by the recent Supreme Court’s order which quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“Upholding the verdict of Honuble SupremeCourt dated October 21, 2022, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has directed the vice-chancellors of nine varsities in Kerala to tender their resignation,” the official statement released by the Governor’s Office stated.

Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021) Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala(see image) to tender resignation: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/tsT5tQ9NJr — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the ruling LDF announced a series of campaigns including "mass protests" against Governor Khan accusing him of making a move to implement the "Sangh Parivar agenda" in the state's universities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday questioned the Governor's decision and stated that the Governor has been acting as a "tool of RSS".

"Governor is misusing the chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It is undemocratic and encroachment on the powers of the Vice Chancellors. The Governor's post is not to move against the government but to uphold the Constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS," the Kerala CM said and added that the Governor or chancellor doesn't have the right to remove VCs and there is no such option in the University Act.

(Image: ANI)