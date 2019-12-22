The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kerala Governor Says, 'NRC Was Introduced By The Congress In 1985'

General News

Kerala Governor state that the Act is the result of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and the Congress party's promise to the people who were persecuted in Pakistan.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan while commenting on the Congress opposing the National Register of Citizens stated that the NRC was introduced in 1985 by the Congress government. It was supposed to be implemented in Assam then and the decision to apply NRC in the rest of the country was taken in 2003. He also added that today's law is the result of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, and the Congress party's promise to the people who were persecuted in Pakistan. While commenting on Ashok Gehlot's opposition for the Act, Arif said that Ashok Gehlot had written a letter to P.Chidambaram about the Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan facing difficulties and to make a plan to give them citizenship. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAMI CASTLES HOPE
DEPOSITOR REACTS ON BOMBAY HC ORDER
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
PM MODI TAKES ON OPPOSITION
'BRING BACK DHONI': ECHO NETIZENS
DILJIT'S COMMENT ON KYLIE'S PIC