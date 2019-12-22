Kerala Governor Says, 'NRC Was Introduced By The Congress In 1985'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan while commenting on the Congress opposing the National Register of Citizens stated that the NRC was introduced in 1985 by the Congress government. It was supposed to be implemented in Assam then and the decision to apply NRC in the rest of the country was taken in 2003. He also added that today's law is the result of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, and the Congress party's promise to the people who were persecuted in Pakistan. While commenting on Ashok Gehlot's opposition for the Act, Arif said that Ashok Gehlot had written a letter to P.Chidambaram about the Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan facing difficulties and to make a plan to give them citizenship.