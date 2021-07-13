Kerala Governor To Join Fast Against Practice Of Dowry At Gandhi Bhavan On July 14

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will participate in a fast against the practice of dowry to be organised at Gandhi Bhavan in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram on July 14. Governor's office on Tuesday said, "In response to the call made by Gandhian organizations against the practice of Dowry, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has decided to join the fast to be organized at Gandhi Bhavan on July 14, 2021."

Kerala dowry protests

The Gandhian organisations are holding a fast from dawn to evening to raise awareness about the practice of donating and receiving dowry. From 4.30 p.m. till the end of the event, the Governor will be present at the fast. This comes after the Vismaya dowry and death case ignited debate against the practice.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated last month that an online complaint registration system called 'Aparajitha' will henceforth be used to settle cyber crimes against women, as well as complaints about other crimes against women, such as domestic abuse. He further stated that a nodal officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve dowry cases.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court issued notice to the state government on July 9 in response to a writ petition seeking revisions to the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, as well as rigorous execution. The government was asked why the Act was not being strictly enforced by a bench led by Chief Justice S Manikumar. The court questioned why no one had been appointed to the position of Dowry Prohibition Officers, despite the fact that dowry fatalities were common. Indira Rajan, the CEO of the Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation, filed the petition, which requested that all government employees sign a declaration stating that they had not taken any dowry.

Vismaya dowry and death case

Vismaya, 22, was found dead in the early hours of June 21 at Kiran's house in Sasthamcotta, Kollam. Kiran had only mistreated her a few days before, and she had emailed pictures of it to a cousin. After the pair had been apart for a brief period, Kiran assaulted Vismaya and her brother in front of her parents at her home. Kiran, on the other hand, had picked her up from college before she went to take her exams. Vismaya's father earlier stated that she only notified her mother about her husband's violence after that. Meanwhile, Kiran's parents gave conflicting accounts of what happened the night before she died to various news sites.

